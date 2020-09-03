First-timer Davis hopes for win for JLP in Hanover Western
HANOVER, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for Hanover Western Tamika Davis has cast her vote in today's general election.
Davis cast her vote about 9:30 am at the Greenland Basic School.
Davis told OBSERVER ONLINE that she is pleased with the smooth turn of events.
"So far the operation seems to be running smoothly. I have been in touch with most of the polling stations and everything seems to be running according to plan," stated Davis.
She disclosed that despite initial glitches, all is back on the winning track for her.
"There were some earlier glitches but they were sought out. So, I am waiting anxiously now for updates to determine what I already feel that it is going to be victory," added an optimistic Davis, who is running for the first time.
She further outlined some of her priority issues to address in the constituency, should she win.
"The three major ones that I want to focus on is a chronic water shortage that has been affecting us, the road conditions and the neglect of the town itself," stated Davis, who pointed to the aesthetics of the town, traffic congestion and the need for drainage improvement.
Davis is running against outgoing MP Ian Hayles of the People's National Party (PNP).
Hayles had won the seat in the 2016 general election by 1,471 votes. He had obtained 6,829 votes in comparison to his then opponent from the JLP, Brian Wallace, who had obtained 5,358 votes.
The PNP has won the seat 10 times in comparison to eight for the JLP since 1944.
Horace Hines
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy