First COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit deployed in quarantined Cornpiece

CLARENDON, Jamaica- The Ministry of Health and Wellness has ramped up testing of for COVID-19 in the quarantined Cornpiece settlement in Clarendon with the deployment of a Mobile Testing Unit to the community today (April 13).

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said the unit will enhance testing capabilities not only in Cornpiece but also across the island.

“It has been working since morning (Monday), the other four or five units are in Kingston and will be deployed in coming week.

“This will enhance our capacity to do testing, so we are going to be in a position to do a lot more testing using the mobile units, and using the trained technicians who are now ready to be deployed in the field,” he said.

“It (mobile unit) has all the facilities of a lab just that it is on wheels, so we can do a lot more testing. It can go to areas where the clinic or hospitals are not present and with the team on board it is just for us to inform the public,” he added.

He disclosed that once individuals meet the requirements then they will be tested.

“Anyone who wants to be tested can visit. They will receive the appropriate levels of counselling and to the extent that they meet the requirements based on the protocols, then samples will be collected,” said Tufton.

“It is a good addition to the testing mechanism that we are putting in place and the residents of Cornpiece are benefiting from it,” he said.

Up to Monday afternoon Clarendon accounted for 15 of the 73 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.

KASEY WILLIAMS