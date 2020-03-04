First SVL Lotto jackpot for 2020 won in Portmore
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) is reporting that a player has won the Lotto jackpot, the first for this year. The $79 million jackpot was hit during draw #1658 on Saturday, February 29.
The lucky Leap Year numbers 04, 09, 14, 20, 32 and 36 were purchased at Joong Supermarket in Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine.
“This is the first Lotto hit for the year and we hope that this sets the tone for the rest of the year. We paid out $322 million to Lotto winners last year and we hope that we have even more winners,” Vice President at SVL, Gail Abrahams, said.
She advised that the winner has 90 days to come forward to collect his or her winnings.
“In the meantime, we urge the winner to treat that ticket like the money itself. The ticket is the only way to claim your jackpot,” Abrahams added.
The winner is to present the ticket to SVL's Corporate Office, 28-48 Barbados Avenue. Seven days after they come forward, the jackpot will be handed over, SVL said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy