First SVL Lotto jackpot for 2020 won in Portmore

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) is reporting that a player has won the Lotto jackpot, the first for this year. The $79 million jackpot was hit during draw #1658 on Saturday, February 29.

The lucky Leap Year numbers 04, 09, 14, 20, 32 and 36 were purchased at Joong Supermarket in Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine.

“This is the first Lotto hit for the year and we hope that this sets the tone for the rest of the year. We paid out $322 million to Lotto winners last year and we hope that we have even more winners,” Vice President at SVL, Gail Abrahams, said.

She advised that the winner has 90 days to come forward to collect his or her winnings.

“In the meantime, we urge the winner to treat that ticket like the money itself. The ticket is the only way to claim your jackpot,” Abrahams added.

The winner is to present the ticket to SVL's Corporate Office, 28-48 Barbados Avenue. Seven days after they come forward, the jackpot will be handed over, SVL said.