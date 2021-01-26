First SVL Lotto winner in 2021 snares $69m

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Supreme Venture Limited's (SVL) first Lotto winner for 2021, using the name R Nelson, says the winning numbers came to him in a series of dreams and rakes over time.

Nelson struck gold on January 6 when he hit the $69 million jackpot with the lucky numbers 7, 9, 14, 17, 30 and 33, SVL said in a release.

Nelson, who purchased his ticket at the Gayle Liquour Store in St Mary, said he also used his trusty rake book to breakdown the meanings in the dreams.

“I dreamed about some friends and family who have passed on and used a book to interpret the dreams. I had a dream that I stepped in mud and I know that mud and dirt is 30. I picked out six numbers from the dream, the dream had a house, married woman and some others. I bought all the rakes in the dream,” he said.

Nelson said he has played Lotto religiously since the game began as a way to escape hardship that has defined most of his life.

“I was raised by my mom, a single mother with several siblings. I never really had an education, but I did what I had to do to survive,” he said.

Nelson said the radio that he uses to listen to the Supreme Ventures results was not working on the morning following the draw and that it was a neighbour who visited brought him the results of the Lotto draw.

Nelson said that he only has plans to assist his children and invest.

Stefan Miller, Vice President at Product Management and Business Development at Prime Sports (Jamaica) Limited, the SVL subsidiary with responsibility for the Lotto game said the jackpot hit is a good start to the year.

“This is a great start to 2021, not just for Mr Nelson but for the Group. We are in the business of creating winners every day and all our operations are geared towards helping Jamaicans live their best life with games built on fun and integrity,” he said.

Two days after Nelson's jackpot hit, SVL handed over $301.5 million to a Super Lotto winner.