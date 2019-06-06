First athletes arrive for Racers Grand Prix

KINGSTON, Jamaica — American 400m World champion Phyllis Francis and 800m record holder Ajee Wilson were two of the first athletes to arrive in the island on Wednesday night for the Racers Adidas Grand Prix set for Saturday.

Francis, who stunned the world in 2017 by defeating her idol and one of the greatest female athletes of all time, Allyson Felix, and Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the 400m, is ready to put on a show at the fourth staging of the Racers Grand Prix.

“I just want to go out there and run well, that's my expectations and to improve on my opener and take it from there,” she told OBSEVER ONLINE on Wednesday.

Francis, who has a personal best of 49.92s and a seasonal best of 50.86s is looking forward to another clash with Miller-Uibo.

“I am actually excited about it. I like to welcome competition so I think it's a real good opportunity for us to like push each other through a really good time to a PR or a season's best,” she added.

Meanwhile, Wilson, fresh from her 800m victory in Stockholm, Sweden in 2:00.87, is here to defend her Racers title.

Wilson, the American 800m record holder with an impressive 1:55.61 from 2017, has a season's best in 1:58.83. She announced herself at the Norman Manley International Airport, saying: “Wha a gwaan Jamaica,” before bursting into loud laughter.

“I am in really good shape, practise has been going well in the past months so I think this year I am just looking to be consistent and running a good time and set myself up for the rest of the season,” said Wilson.

Howard Walker