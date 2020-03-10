First coronavirus death recorded in Canada
MONTREAL, Canada (AFP) — Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia announced Monday.
The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, "was infected with COVID-19 (and) passed away last night," the province's health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters.
Officials have not released the victim's age.
Henry said he had been a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. Two other residents and two caregivers had also tested positive for the disease.
The facility is designed to house around 200 elderly people.
Canada has recorded more than 70 confirmed coronavirus infections, nearly all of which are in British Columbia or Ontario, the most populated province.
The Quebec government confirmed two new cases Monday, including one person who was exposed to the virus during a trip to France.
The person is currently in self-quarantine at home.
Montreal MP Anthony Housefather told CTV he had also self-quarantined after learning that an attendee at a conference he went to in Washington had tested positive for the virus.
Housefather added that he felt fine.
The virus has killed more than 4,000 people and infected over 110,000 worldwide since it emerged late last year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy