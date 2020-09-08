First female senate president Jeanette Grant-Woodham dies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jeanette Grant-Woodham, who holds the distinction of being the first female president of the Senate of Jamaica has died.

Her death was confirmed in a statement from Senate President Thomas Tavares-Finson moments ago. The cause of death was not clear.

“Mrs Grant Woodham was a warm individual who gave unparalleled service to the people of Jamaica,” Tavares-Finson said.

Grant-Woodham was appointed to the Senate in 1980. She was elected deputy president in 1980 and was elevated to the presidency from 1984-1986. She also served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Industry.

Grant-Woodham was also the first principal of Tivoli Gardens High School.

She served the University of the West Indies, the University of Technology, the Council of Community Colleges and the Caribbean Association of Principals of Secondary Schools in various capacities over the years.

“Mrs Grant-Woodham was committed to the cause of women's political empowerment. She was an active member of Jamaica Women's Political Caucus and after her retirement from active politics, became a Certified Political Trainer for Women,” Tavares-Finson said.

“I extend deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this great Jamaican woman,” he added.

Extending his condolence, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said, “Jeanette Grant-Woodham is a trailblazer. She can attach the words, 'first woman to ever', to many of her accomplishments in the areas of politics and education.”

“Jeanette Grant-Woodham pushed boundaries, broke barriers, and did the seemingly impossible. May her soul rest in peace,” the prime minister added.