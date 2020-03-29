First health care worker to test positive for COVID-19, cases in Jamaica now stands at 36

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting tonight that the first health worker in Jamaica has tested positive for COVID-19. The health worker is among four new cases being reported today bringing the total of positive cases to 36

The four new cases are:

1- a 45-year-old female, a health worker who had contact with a confirmed positive case

2 - a 58-year-old male from St Mary, whose mode of transmission is under investigation.

3 – a 34-year-old female from St James with a travel history from New York and

4 – a 74-year-old female from St Catherine with a travel history from New York.