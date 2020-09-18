First national shelter for abused women to open shortly
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The first of three national shelters being established across the island to house abused women is scheduled to open shortly.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, made the disclosure following the ceremony for the swearing-in of Cabinet ministers at King's House on September 13.
“I have now received the keys and the titles for all three properties. We are doing a soft opening of the first property and the other two properties will be opened shortly thereafter,” she said.
The shelters form part of the Government's efforts to provide support to women and children impacted by gender-based violence, as well as other forms of abuse.
Turning to other areas of her portfolio, Grange said that funds have been secured to assist entertainers and athletes who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which will be rolled out soon.
She said plans to host international sporting events will be expedited as part of the recovery effort, working in tandem with the tourism ministry.
Turning to plans to observe Jamaica's 60th anniversary of Independence in two years, Grange said that the celebrations will be special and a secretariat has been set up to coordinate the activities.
“We will have many legacy projects associated with the milestone,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy