First responders ride free on JUTC, MoBay Metro

KINGSTON, Jamaica — “I have mandated that first responders be allowed to ride free on Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses as well as Montego Bay (Mo-Bay) Metro buses. This action was taken with the full knowledge of the Cabinet,” was the statement by Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague earlier today (April 21) in Parliament.

This measure Montague said took effect on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 and will last until Sunday, May 31, 2020 and will be reviewed thereafter.

First responders include, but are not limited to doctors, all categories of nurses, interns, porters, hospital staff, firemen, public sector ambulance drivers, public health inspectors, correctional officers, police officers and soldiers.

In order to ride free, each individual needs only to show their valid ministry or agency identification card to the driver.

“Mr Speaker, these men and women who go out each day to perform various duties are nothing short of heroes and I salute them for their dedication and willingness to serve as the world and Jamaica treats with this pandemic,” Montague said.