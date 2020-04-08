First responders ride free on JUTC
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, has mandated that first responders be allowed to ride free on Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses as well as Montego Bay (Mo-Bay) Metro buses during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This will take immediate effect and will last until Sunday, May 31, subject to review, the ministry said.
The move will apply to doctors, all categories of nurses, interns, porters, hospital staff, firemen, private ambulance drivers, police officers and soldiers.
Each person will have to show their valid identification (ID) card to the driver in order to ride, the ministry said.
Montague lauded the efforts of all first responders, praising them for their dedication and willingness to serve as the world and Jamaica treats with this pandemic.
The ministry also reminded the public that under the current circumstances, the JUTC and Mo-Bay Metro will only carry seated passengers. This means no standing in the aisles of buses and reduced passenger loads to facilitate social distancing.
The transport minister further commended the workers at the JUTC, Mo-Bay Metro, all taxi and bus.
