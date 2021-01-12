First round of vaccines coming in April

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A total of approximately 292,000 doses, enough to vaccinate approximately 146,000 Jamaicans, are due on island in April.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton told the House of Representatives this afternoon that the ministry has been advised by the COVAX Facility that the first batch of vaccines has been increased from an original one per cent to five per cent.

Within this first phase of the programme, priority will be given to healthcare personnel; the elderly 60 years and older; members of the Jamaica Defence Force; the Jamaica Constabulary Force; the Jamaica Fire Brigade; Department of Correctional Services; Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency; infirmaries; Members of Parliament, senators, parish council representatives and other senior members of the State; residents and staff of nursing homes; and institutionalised individuals (persons in penal institutions).

This represents approximately 440,000 individuals, Dr Tufton said.

“The vaccination of the elderly and frontline workers who are most at risk is crucial to the overall efficacy of the programme,” Dr Tufton said.

“Through vaccination of the elderly, we will immediately cauterise the number of persons who have negative outcomes due an infection of COVID-19, and by vaccinating our frontline workers, greater levels of service delivery can be realised through the reduction of their risk profile based on infection.”

He said the Jamaican Government, as has many developing countries, joined the COVAX Facility as part of its strategic approach to access safe vaccines for our people.

Through the facility, Jamaica has been able to negotiate vaccine dosage prices of US$10.55 reduced from the going average price of US$35.00.