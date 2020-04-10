First woman dies from COVID-19 in Barbados
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — A fourth person has died from COVID-19 in Barbados.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the deceased is a 57-year-old diabetic female, who was infected by a known case who travelled abroad.
She presented to health services in critical condition and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30, passed away at about 9:00 pm on Thursday.
She is the first woman and youngest person to succumb to the viral illness in Barbados, so far. The first three victims were all male, and ranged in age from 74 to 95.
Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Anton Best, Friday morning expressed sympathy on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, to the family and friends of the deceased.
Barbados has had 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a seven-year-old the youngest to contract the virus.
