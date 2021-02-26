Fisherman arrested on firearm charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Kingston fisherman has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm following an incident in his community this morning.

Charged is 41-year-old Christopher Thompson otherwise called 'Chris', of Greenwich Park Road, Kingston 5.

The police said that about 12:15 am, officers were on operation in the area when they approached a man who threw an object onto another premises then ran.

The man was accosted and the object -- a 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing six 9mm cartridges retrieved.

Thompson was subsequently charged and his court date is being finalised, the police reported.