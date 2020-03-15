Fisherman charged for burglary in Rocky Point

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police have charged 22-year-old fisherman Agafious Robinson with burglary and unlawful wounding following an incident Rocky Point District, Clarendon on Tuesday, March 8.

The police said about 5:30 am, the complainant was asleep when she was awakened by the sound of her dogs barking.

Shortly after, the accused entered her bedroom and assaulted her.

He then made his escape out the back entrance of the house.

The police were called and a statement was taken.

The complainant later identified the attacker as Robinson and he was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.