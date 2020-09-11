Fisherman charged for murder
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A Westmoreland fisherman was yesterday charged in connection with the stabbing murder of 52-year-old Shawn Brooks of Ferris district in the parish on September 4.
Twenty-nine-year-old Devon Ramsay, otherwise called 'Addis', of Rickets Street, Westmoreland, has been charged with murder.
The police said that about 12:30 pm, Brooks was among a group of men at a gas station in Dunbar River in the parish when he had a dispute with another man. It is alleged that during the dispute Brooks used a machete to chop the man and ran.
Ramsey, who saw the incident unfold, intervened and stabbed Brooks.
The police were summoned and Brooks and the other injured man were taken to hospital where Brooks was pronounced dead. The other man was treated and released.
Ramsay was arrested during an operation on Sunday, September 6. His court date is being finalised.
