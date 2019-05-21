Fisherman charged with cocaine seizure

ST ANN, Jamaica — A fisherman is currently in police custody following the seizure of cocaine during an anti-narcotics operation in Mammee Bay, St Ann on Sunday.

Arrested and charged is 40-year-old Marlon Risden, a fisherman of a Rocky Point, Clarendon.

He has been charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and using a motor vehicle for conveyance.

Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) are that officers intercepted a Toyota Mark X motor car solely occupied by Risden along the Mammee Bay Main Road, and upon searching the vehicle, a rectangular parcel containing cocaine was found inside the trunk.

CCU said the discovery took place around 1:30 pm.

The drug has an estimated street value of $1.3 million.

Risden is scheduled to appear before the St Ann Parish Court tomorrow.