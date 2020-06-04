Fisherman charged with murder of teenager

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Thirty-three-year-old Neville Williams, otherwise called 'Willie', a fisherman of Eltham Vista in St Catherine, has been charged with the Sunday, May 24 murder of 18-year-old Akeem Wallace of Bridgeport in the parish.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 7:48 pm, Wallace was at home when Williams and other armed men approached him and shot him several times to the upper body.

The police were summoned and Wallace was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Williams was charged on Tuesday, June 2 with murder, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.