Fisherman charged with shop breaking and larceny in Hanover
HANOVER, Jamaica — A fisherman has been arrested and charged with shop breaking and larceny after he allegedly broke into a shop and stole several valuable items in Hanover on Monday, January 11.
He has since been identified as 27-year-old Noel McNish, otherwise called 'Lizard' of Barbery Hill in the parish.
Police reports are that about 7:00 pm, the complainant locked up her business place and went home. The police said when she returned, it was discovered that her shop was broken into and the following items were stolen; one 35-inch imperial smart television valued $27,000; two tablets both valued at US$60; one 10” tablet valued $18,000; assortment of alcohol, cosmetic products, food, and cigarettes valued at $200,000; and $70,000 and US$150 in cash.
The police said McNish was arrested on Thursday, January 21. He was officially charged on Tuesday, January 26.
His court date is being finalised.
