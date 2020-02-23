Fitz Jackson heads to cybersecurity workshop in the UK
KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on national security and party chairman, Fitz Jackson, will participate in a cybersecurity workshop in London, England on Tuesday, February 25.
The workshop, which is being hosted by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA UK), will welcome parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth to the Oxford University venue where the event is being held.
In a press release this morning, the PNP said lawmakers from over 15 legislatures including Malaysia, New Zealand, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands will explore cybersecurity threats and challenges.
The party noted that during the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting hosted by the UK, 53 leaders had agreed on a common vision for tackling cybercrimes through the Commonwealth Cyber Declaration – the largest and most diverse inter-governmental commitment made on cybersecurity cooperation in the world.
Jackson will make a presentation at the event in a session themed, 'Evidence for governance'.
