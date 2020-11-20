Fitzroy Wickham is Jamaica's 2021 Rhodes scholar
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fitzroy Wickham was today chosen to be the Rhodes Scholar for Jamaica for 2021.
The announcement was made today from King's House after a full day of interviews of 10 candidates vying for the scholarship.
Fitzroy is a neuroscience student studying at Wesleyan University. He is a past student of York Castle High School in Brown's Town, St Ann.
The selection committee was chaired this year by Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, and with other members being Rhodes Scholars from previous years in addition to Professor Dale Webber, Pro-Vice Chancellor and principal of the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies.
The Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest and most prestigious international scholarship programme in the world, enabling outstanding young people from around the world to study at the University of Oxford. It was first awarded in 1902.
Prominent Jamaican Rhodes Scholars include Norman Manley, Noel Nethersole, Rex Nettleford, Dudley Thompson and Hector Wynter.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy