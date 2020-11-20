Fitzroy Wickham is Jamaica's 2021 Rhodes scholar

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fitzroy Wickham was today chosen to be the Rhodes Scholar for Jamaica for 2021.

The announcement was made today from King's House after a full day of interviews of 10 candidates vying for the scholarship.

Fitzroy is a neuroscience student studying at Wesleyan University. He is a past student of York Castle High School in Brown's Town, St Ann.

The selection committee was chaired this year by Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, and with other members being Rhodes Scholars from previous years in addition to Professor Dale Webber, Pro-Vice Chancellor and principal of the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies.

The Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest and most prestigious international scholarship programme in the world, enabling outstanding young people from around the world to study at the University of Oxford. It was first awarded in 1902.

Prominent Jamaican Rhodes Scholars include Norman Manley, Noel Nethersole, Rex Nettleford, Dudley Thompson and Hector Wynter.