Five COVID-19 health workers test positive for virus

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says five personnel from his ministry have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases in the island to 228.

Dr Tufton said the ministry continues to give support to staff, families, close contacts affected with treatment, contact tracing and counselling.

The minister thanked the healthcare workers, who he said are most at risk, for their continued service and support.