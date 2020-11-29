Five COVID patients die, 40 new cases recorded
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Five people have died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica, while 40 new cases of the virus were recorded in the island in the last 24 hours.
The deceased are a 44-year-old male from Westmoreland; a 77-year-old female from St Ann; and a 66-year-old female, an 86-year-old female and a 70-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said three of the deaths were previously under investigation. This brings the country's death toll to 256.
The new cases comprise 17 males and 23 females, with ages ranging from five years to 78 years.
These cases have pushed the country's tally to 10,709, of which 4,239 are active.
Of the new cases, 14 are from Kingston and St Andrew, eight are from St Ann, four are from St Catherine, three each are from St Mary, Trelawny and Westmoreland, and one each are from Clarendon, Hanover, Manchester, St James and St Thomas.
The ministry said all of the new cases are under investigation.
Meanwhile, another death was reported as coincidental while one was reported as under investigation.
The ministry also said 113 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 6,066.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy