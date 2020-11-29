Five COVID patients die, 40 new cases recorded

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Five people have died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica, while 40 new cases of the virus were recorded in the island in the last 24 hours.

The deceased are a 44-year-old male from Westmoreland; a 77-year-old female from St Ann; and a 66-year-old female, an 86-year-old female and a 70-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said three of the deaths were previously under investigation. This brings the country's death toll to 256.

The new cases comprise 17 males and 23 females, with ages ranging from five years to 78 years.

These cases have pushed the country's tally to 10,709, of which 4,239 are active.

Of the new cases, 14 are from Kingston and St Andrew, eight are from St Ann, four are from St Catherine, three each are from St Mary, Trelawny and Westmoreland, and one each are from Clarendon, Hanover, Manchester, St James and St Thomas.

The ministry said all of the new cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, another death was reported as coincidental while one was reported as under investigation.

The ministry also said 113 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 6,066.

