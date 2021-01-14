Five COVID patients die as Jamaica records 63 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Five COVID-19 patients died over the last 24 hours as the island recorded 63 new cases of the virus, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The latest victims are a 66-year-old male from St Ann; a 67-year-old female from St Catherine; an 80-year-old female from St James; an 82-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, and an 85-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

This brings the country's death toll to 322. The ministry also reported another death as coincidental.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 25 males and 38 females with ages ranging from one to 84 years. This pushes the total confirmed cases in the country to 13,915.

