Five Eastern Caribbean countries deemed safe for travel – CDC
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— Five countries in the Eastern Caribbean have been deemed as safe for citizens of the United States to travel.
According to the Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) , the countries that have no travel notice issued against them are Anguilla, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia as the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 in these countries is 'very low'.
However, the CDC has listed as level 3 – the British Virgin Islands, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.
The CDC says Level 3 means that the likelihood of contracting the virus is “high, very high”.
For these countries, the CDC urges travellers to “avoid” and consider postponing non-essential travel.
The US regularly issues travel warnings and alerts against countries because of widespread violence and natural disasters.
But this doesn't mean that persons are banned from visiting any country flagged by the US.
Due to the pandemic, almost all countries have been placed on the CDC's COVID-19 Travel Recommendations by Destination.
