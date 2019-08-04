Five J'cans, a Bahamian held with drugs off Florida coast

MIAMI, United States (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard says it has collaborated with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency last week in interdicting seven Caribbean nationals with 67 packages of marijuana in Florida.

The immigrants were intercepted about seven miles east of Government Cut – a man made shipping channel between Miami Beach and Fisher Island -- which allows better access to the Port of Miami, the US Coast Guard said in a statement on Friday.

“The CBP intercepted an improperly lit 27-foot cabin cruiser approximately seven miles east of Government Cut and discovered five Jamaican adult male migrants, one Bahamian male migrant, one Italian male migrant and one suspected Bahamian smuggler,” the statement said.

“The Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered (WPC-1104) crew arrived on scene, embarked the migrants and transferred them ashore to CBP,” the statement noted.

“We commend our CBP partners who prevented this illegal voyage from making landfall, as well as, their close collaboration with the Robert Yered crew in safely removing all the migrants from a dangerous situation,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Emily Wilhite.

“Together, with other Department of Homeland Security components and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to diligently patrol throughout the Caribbean Basin and Florida Straits to stem the flow of maritime smuggling,” she added.

The US Coast Guard said that, “whether migrants attempt to illegally enter the United States via dangerously overloaded, unseaworthy or otherwise unsafe vessels or through human smuggling ventures, taking to the sea illegally is a hazardous risk to one's life.”