Five St Catherine residents who fled COVID-19 lockdown found in Hanover

LUCEA, Hanover— Authorities in Hanover have found five persons in the parish who have reportedly fled the parish of St Catherine, which has been under lockdown since Wednesday after becoming the epicentre of positive coronavirus cases in the country.

The five were reportedly found across the parish, to include the communities of Lucea, Sandy Bay and Rock Spring.

Medical officer of health for Hanover, Dr Kaushal Singh told the OBSERVER ONLINE that the five have been placed under home quarantine.

Dr Singh is asking people in the parish to practice proper hygiene, social distancing and to avoid traveling.

On Thursday, the Hanover Health Department sought the assistance of the police in carrying out a search across the parish to identify and investigate reports of individuals migrating from Portmore, St Catherine into Hanover.

Dr Singh said the search continues as more calls are coming in from residents in communities who are giving information.

He said the team was sent out this morning.

The medical officer is asking anyone with information to call the Hanover Health Department at 876-956-9873.

The parish of Hanover is one of two parishes that have no confirmed cases. The other parish is St Thomas.

Jamaica has so far recorded 143 cases of the virus.

More on this developing story later.

Anthony Lewis