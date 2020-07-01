Five arrested in Clarendon double murder
CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police have arrested five men in connection with a double murder which occurred here on Friday, June 26.
According to the police, 33-year-old Jermaine Jones and Allen Cameron, both of John's Hall, Silver Spring in the parish, were driving along the Frankfield main road about 4:40 pm when they were reportedly pounced upon by armed men travelling in two motor cars. The men opened gunfire, hitting them.
The police were called and received information that two cars were seen speeding from the scene.
An hour later, five men in two vehicles matching the previous descriptions, were intercepted by police teams at the Mineral Heights Toll Plaza.
The vehicles were seized and two firearms and several rounds of ammunition were recovered. The men were taken into custody. Their names are being withheld pending further investigations.
