Five businesses found guilty of breaching plastic ban

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) in its drive to enforce the ban on single use plastics is reporting that five business were found in breach of the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (Plastic Packaging Materials Prohibition) Order in the Corporate Area Parish Court today, as it concerns single use plastic bags .

Noting that six matters were mentioned, NEPA said the defendants were the Orient Express Limited, Doreen's Restaurant, Taurus Garden, Azan's Discount Fabric Limited, Kidtopia Limited and Juici Patties Limited.

The agency said the court handed down sentences of $30,000 or 30 days in prison in four of the pleas. In recognition of its record of good environmental stewardship, NEPA said Juici Patties Limited principals were sentenced $15,000 or 30 days in prison.

Kidtopia Limited, pleaded not guilty and NEPA said the matter is listed to be mentioned a second time on Thursday, February 6.

“NEPA has engaged in extensive public education campaigns; our enforcement team has and continues to assiduously with stakeholders. However there are still people and companies who are intent on flouting the law. The agency has ramped up its efforts and will continue to take action against offenders. The on-going enforcement drive is as a result of a comprehensive enforcement and compliance strategy that NEPA has operationalised,” Counsel for NEPA, Stewart Panton, was quoted as saying.

The agency said it is inviting businesses to come into compliance with the plastic ban as failure to do so may result in criminal charges.

NEPA further reminded the public that it is an offence to import, manufacture, distribute or use single-use plastic bags of dimensions not exceeding 24x24 inches and 1.2 mils in thickness, as well as plastic drinking straws.

The importation, manufacture, distribution and use of expanded polystyrene foam products used in the food and beverage industry is also prohibited, NEPA said.