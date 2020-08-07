Five cases cleared up since killing of Clarendon six — police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that a cloak of silence has been lifted, following the deaths of six of Clarendon's most notorious criminals.

The six alleged gangsters were shot dead during a pre-dawn operation in the parish on Sunday, August 2.

The operation, which was carried out by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), involved a shoot-out with the gunmen that lasted for more than an hour.

In a statement late Thursday, the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that since news of their deaths, eyewitnesses have begun to come forward to tell their stories, clearing-up at least two previously unsolved murders, two cases of shooting with intent and the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The oldest case dates back to the night of April 25, 2018 when 25-year old Romaine Miller otherwise called 'X-man' and another man were standing along the Effortville main road in Clarendon. A group of men, reportedly armed with rifles and handguns, accosted and threatened to kill the two men.

The thugs reportedly ordered the men to run but it is said that Miller refused and was subsequently shot dead. The other man obeyed the instructions but was shot in the leg while trying to escape, the police said.

Following the death of reputed gang leader, 29-year-old Leon Rose otherwise called 'Hitler', eyewitnesses have corroborated evidence linking Rose and another gang member to that murder and shooting with intent, added the statement.

Rose was also on the Clarendon police's most wanted list for a number of years but previously managed to elude the police.

The 29-year-old along with Zemar Nelson, otherwise called 'Terminator Boy' or 'Diller', who was also fatally shot during the August 2 operation, have also been linked to the murder of17-year-old Demar Lindsay otherwise called 'Mini-Mi' of Evans Avenue in May Pen, Clarendon on April 8.

According to CCU, Lindsay was at home when men armed with rifles and handguns allegedly entered the house by force and killed him.

Witnesses who were close to the scene went into hiding but have since shared compelling evidence linking the murder to Nelson and Rose, CCU disclosed.

Rose has also been linked to a June 13, 2018 case of shooting with intent in Effortville. Reports are that a man was walking along the roadway when a group of men approached him, brandishing handguns. They fired shots at him, but he fled and escaped unhurt.

Rose is also accused of raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl in Effortville on May 17, 2019. It is alleged that about 3:00 pm that day, the teenager was on her way home from school when Rose raped her at gunpoint.

“The teen became pregnant and later gave birth to a child but only broke her silence after learning of his demise,” said CCU.

The lawmen are appealing to residents of Clarendon and its environs who have suffered at the hands of the six reputed gangsters to tell what they know by calling police 119 emergency number, May Pen CIB at 1876-832-2077 or the nearest police station.