Five charged for murder of Roger Chang
ST MARY, Jamaica— The police have charged five individuals in connection with the murder of St Andrew businessman Roger Chang.
Charged are:
23-year-old Khadesha McKenzie of a Kingston 11 address, 60-year-old mechanic Cebert Duggan of Enfield St Mary, and three teenagers—two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, all from Enfield, St Mary.
According to the police, they have been charged with
murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of criminal property and benefitting from criminal property.
The lawmen said McKenzie and one of the 16-year-old boys were also charged with simple larceny and unauthorised access to computer data.
Chang's body was found along the shoreline in Dover, St Mary on Sunday, March 15 with several stab wounds.
The court dates for the accused persons are being finalised.
