Five children go missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Five children from St Catherine and St Thomas have gone missing.

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jaeleah Bethune of Paradise district, Bog Walk, St Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, September 15.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, and 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall. Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that Jaeleah was last seen in her community about 12:00 pm. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown, and efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jaeleah Bethune is being asked to contact the Bog Walk Police at 876-708-2081, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Fourteen-year-old Jevaun Edwards of Tawes Meadows, Spanish Town, St Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, September 2.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, and 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall, with a scar on his forehead.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Jevaun was last seen in downtown Kingston. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown, and efforts to contact him have proven futile.

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old K'Shima Jones, of Ensom City, Spanish Town, St Catherine who has been missing since Monday.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall. She has processed hair and a tattoo on her left leg.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that K'Shima was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown, and efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Sixteen-year-old Nicknakan Blake, otherwise called “Diamond”, of Lease Land, Spanish Town, St Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, September 15.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall, and has processed hair.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 9:00 am, Nicknakan was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jevaun Edwards, K'Shima Jones and Nicknakan Blake is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

And an Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Trishana Palmer of Friendship Pen, St Thomas who has been missing since Tuesday.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall. Her hair is braided and adorned with beads.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 9:00 am, Trishana was last seen at home dressed in a red hooded shirt and denim shorts. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Trishana Palmer is being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photos of the other two children were available.