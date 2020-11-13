Five detained after several Haitians found in Guyana
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Police have arrested five people in connection with a suspected human smuggling and trafficking in person racket following the discovery of 26 Haitian nationals in a city hotel and in a minibus.
A statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said officers from the Guyana Police Force conducted two search and cordon operations in Georgetown and Region 10 when they discovered the nationals at a city hotel and in the minibus on November 7 and 8.
“The Haitians are being investigated as part of a suspected human smuggling racket and trafficking in person ring. As a result five people are currently in custody assisting with investigations,” the statement said, adding that those discovered, including seven children, “are currently in protective care pending the outcome of the investigation”.
