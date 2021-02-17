Five employees at Foreign Affairs Ministry COVID-19 positive

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is advising that as at February 16, five employees of the ministry have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the ministry, it has alerted all relevant government authorities and the appropriate contact tracing in each instance is underway.

The ministry also said that its offices have been subjected to a deep sanitization exercise.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith has assured that the ministry recognises the importance of continuing to offer critical services to the public, such as the authentication of documents and other consular services.

“Contact should be made with the ministry at (876) 926- 4220 or by email at consular@mfaft.gov.jm to schedule appointments for such services in the safest way possible for all concerned,” the ministry said.

Johnson Smith also encouraged Jamaicans to remain vigilant and to observe all COVID-19 safety protocols in order to protect themselves and those around them.