Five firearms, ammo seized at St James wharf

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are reporting that five firearms along with 147 rounds of assorted ammunition were seized at the Seaboard wharf in St James yesterday.

No one was taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

The police said the guns seized are a DT-15 assault rifle, a Smith and Wesson M and P 15 assault rifle, a Romanian Draco 7.62 assault rifle, a Gen 4 Glock 19 pistol and a .38 revolver.

The ammunition was found in a refrigerator.

According to the police, the employees at the wharf were conducting a routine scan when they observed a suspicious imagery. They were alerted and physical checks were made, resulting in the discovery of illegal weapons. The incident happened around 3:28 pm.

No one has yet been arrested for the seizure. Investigations continue.