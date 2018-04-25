Five kidnapped for $125k ransom in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Five people were reportedly kidnapped from their home in Galloway district, Westmoreland this morning and held at ransom, according to the police.
Investigators assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (C-TOC) say armed men invaded two homes about 3:00 am and robbed the occupants of a Honda Inspire motorcar, two poker boxes and $34,000 before taking them hostage.
The common-law husband of one of the victims was also injured during the incident.
C-TOC says the victims — three women, a male and the seven-year-old daughter of one of the women — were released about 10:30 am after $125,000 was paid over to the culprits and the stolen vehicle returned.
The investigators say they are working assiduously to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this incident.
