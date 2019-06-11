Five men arrested in Clarendon firearm seizure

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Five men are currently in police custody following a raid of a house on Derby Terrace in May Pen, Clarendon where the police found a firearm and several rounds of ammunition yesterday.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), lawmen were in the area conducting an operation about 4:30 pm when they found one chrome 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition during a search of the premises occupied by the five men.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.