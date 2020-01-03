Five men charged for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The Narcotics Police have charged five men with the seizure of over 2,000 pounds of ganja.
Jointly charged with the offences of possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, taking preparatory steps to export ganja, use of conveyance, and conspiracy are:
- Carl Manderson, a 29-year-old fisherman of Hellshire, St Catherine.
- Mark Pitt, a 45-year-old fisherman of Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth.
- Gerrol Carey, a 38-year-old mason of Thompson Town, Clarendon.
- Rudolph Bennett, 44, of Top Hill, St Elizabeth.
- Aldana Salmon, a 25-year-old farmer of Rocky Hill, St Elizabeth.
Police reports are that on Saturday, December 28, 2019 about 5:50 am, the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted a vessel approximately 20 miles south of Morant Bay, St Thomas with the five accused men on board. The vessel was searched and 44 knitted plastic bags containing compressed ganja were found.
The weight was determined to be approximately 2,353 pounds with an estimated street value of $9,412,000.
They are scheduled to appear in the St Thomas Parish Court on January 8.
