Five men charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunition

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Five men who were arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition along the Lodge main road in Mocho, Clarendon on Wednesday, March 25 have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Charged are 25-year-old tattoo artist Rasaun Reid; 25-year-old farmer David Harris otherwise called 'Blacks'; 29-year-old labourer Raymean Salmon otherwise called 'Ray'; 27-year-old painter Elroy Briscoe otherwise called 'Oshane'; and 25-year-old chef Shamar Anderson, all off a Clarendon address.

Reports are that about 10:00 pm, police officers who were on patrol in the area signalled the driver of a Toyota Corolla motor car to stop.

He complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched.

During the search, one Glock 17 9mm pistol containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in the engine of the car. The five men were then arrested.

They are expected to appear in court soon.