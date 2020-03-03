Five men on firearm charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Five men, who were arrested and charged for gun-related offences in separate incidents, are to face the courts to answer to the charges.

They are:

Thirty-year-old Warren Atkinson, otherwise called 'Worm', a labourer of Red Hills Road, Kingston 19,

Thirty-two-year-old Nathaniel Robinson, a plumber of Trinity, Port Maria in St Mary,

Twenty-eight-year-old Andre Grant, a driver of Fernandez Garden, Oracabessa in St Mary,

Twenty-one-year-old Menleckey Walter, otherwise called 'Bobo', a vendor of Norwood, St James, and

Twenty-year-old Romel Kelly, a mechanic of Tavares Gardens, Kingston 13.

Police reports indicate that on May 10, 2017 about 2:30 pm, Atkinson and two other men allegedly committed a robbery in Portmore, St Catherine and managed to evade the police during a confrontation.

Atkinson was subsequently held by the St Andrew North Police and positively identified.

He was charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and malicious destruction of property.

Robinson and Grant were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Sunday, March 1 following the seizure of a .38 pistol and six rounds of ammunition.

The men were detained during a police operation after the weapon was found in a vehicle in which they were travelling.

Kelly was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a failed abduction attempt on October 2, 2019 about 2:45 pm on Lyndhurst Road, Kingston 10.

The vehicle involved in the incident was intercepted and Kelly accosted, searched and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with seven rounds of ammunition taken from him.

Meanwhile, Walters turned himself in to the Montego Hills police on February 6 following the shooting of a man in Norwood, St James about 12:25 pm that same day.

On February 29, Walters was positively identified and subsequently charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The court dates for the accused are being finalized, the police said.