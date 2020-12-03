Five men to face court following ganja bust
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Five men will appear before the Black River Parish Court tomorrow to answer to several charges in connection with the seizure of more than $12 million worth of ganja in Alligator Pond, St Elizabeth.
The men were jointly charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, taking steps preparatory to export ganja and use of conveyance to transport ganja. The police did not reveal their identities.
Reports are that Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted a vessel in which the men were travelling near Alligator Pond. The police said 57 bags containing ganja valued approximately $12,032,000 were seized, along with the vessel.
The men were then taken into police custody and later charged.
