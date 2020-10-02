Five more COVID deaths, 149 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded five more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the death toll to 116.
The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 6,704 after 149 new cases were recorded.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that the five latest deaths were all St Catherine residents and include two women, ages 79 and 71 years old and three men, ages 76, 94 and 99. Eleven deaths remain under investigation.
Of the newly confirmed cases there were 66 males and 82 females with ages ranging from 11 days to 88 years. The gender of one of the cases is still under investigation.
There were also 121 recoveries, bring the total recovered cases to 2,112.
