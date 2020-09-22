Five more COVID patients die, 127 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded five more COVID-19 deaths and 127 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new deaths range in age from 52 to 93 years, and four of them had pre-existing conditions.

The deaths bring the country's total confirmed deaths since the outbreak to 75.

Meanwhile, the 127 new cases consist of 67 males and 60 females with ages ranging from eight to 86 years.

The ministry said one of the new cases is imported, while the rest are under investigation.

The total confirmed cases now stand at 5,270.

Of the new cases, 59 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 18 are from St James, 33 from St Catherine, seven from Portland, six from Westmoreland, five from Clarendon, four each from St Thomas, St Mary, St Ann and Manchester, two from St Elizabeth, and one from Trelawny.

The ministry also reported that 37 patients have recovered from the virus.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.