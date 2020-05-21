Five more test positive for COVID-19, total now 534

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that five more people have tested positive for the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 534.

The ministry said two of the new confirmed cases are from the group of repatriated citizens who arrived from the United Kingdom on Wednesday, May 7. The remaining three are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry said 10 more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing the total number of recoveries to 181.

