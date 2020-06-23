Five more test positive for COVID-19, two recover

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded five new COVID-19 cases and two more recoveries in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 670, while recoveries are up to 518.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of two males and three females with ages ranging from 15 to 61 years. They are of addresses in St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew.

All five cases are imported, arriving on flights from the United States, the ministry said.

