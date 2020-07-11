KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded five new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases are now up to 758 while recoveries have moved to 615.

Three of the new positives are men and two are women, with ages ranging from 22 to 45 years. All five are imported cases with addresses in St Catherine (two), Kingston and St Andrew (one), St James (one) and St Elizabeth (one).

All five arrived in the island on flights from the United States.

Jamaica now has 240 imported cases while 236 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; and seven are under investigation.

There are currently 114 or 15 per cent active cases under observation, with no moderately or critically ill cases among them.