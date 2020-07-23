Five new COVID-19 cases, one recovery
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that the country recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 821.
The ministry said four of the new cases are imported, while the fifth is under investigation. The cases consist of two women and three men, aged 25 to 63 years. Three are non-Jamaicans staying in St James and St Ann, while two are Jamaicans living in St Mary and St Elizabeth.
Meanwhile, the ministry said another patient has recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 711.
