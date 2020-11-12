Five new COVID-19 cases push Bermuda's tally to 220

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Health officials in Bermuda on Thursday reported that there are now 23 active cases of COVID-19 cases on the island after five more people tested positive.

The new cases, taking the island's total up to 220, were identified from a batch of 1,230 tests which came back to officials on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases stood at 190 when the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its assessment of the COVID-19 risk in Bermuda to “very low” on October 26.

Four of the new cases came in from overseas, but in one case, transmission happened after close contact with a known infection.

One of the cases involved a visitor who arrived in Bermuda on a private jet on November 6. Another visitor who came in on the American Airlines flight from Miami on the same day also tested positive four days later after clear pre-arrival and arrival tests, and a third visitor who arrived on the British Airways flight from London on November 6, also tested positive.

Only one of the four imported cases was a resident, who landed in Bermuda on the Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta on Tuesday and tested positive on arrival.

The 23 active cases are all under public health monitoring and none are in hospital.

A total of 188 have recovered and the death toll remains at nine.