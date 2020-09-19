Five new COVID deaths, 187 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded five new COVID-19 deaths and 187 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new deaths bring the country's total confirmed deaths since the outbreak to 60 and include three which were formerly under investigation.

Meanwhile, the 187 new cases consist of 87 males and 98 females, while two are under investigation. The ministry said two of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases while 185 are under investigation.

The total confirmed cases now stand at 4758.

Of the new cases, 99 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 20 are from St Catherine, 19 from St Elizabeth, 11 from Clarendon, 10 from St Ann, nine from Manchester, eight from St Thomas, five from Portland, and two each from Trelawny, St James and St Mary.

The ministry also reported that 63 patients have recovered from the virus.

