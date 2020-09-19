Five new COVID deaths, 187 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded five new COVID-19 deaths and 187 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new deaths bring the country's total confirmed deaths since the outbreak to 60 and include three which were formerly under investigation.
Meanwhile, the 187 new cases consist of 87 males and 98 females, while two are under investigation. The ministry said two of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases while 185 are under investigation.
The total confirmed cases now stand at 4758.
Of the new cases, 99 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 20 are from St Catherine, 19 from St Elizabeth, 11 from Clarendon, 10 from St Ann, nine from Manchester, eight from St Thomas, five from Portland, and two each from Trelawny, St James and St Mary.
The ministry also reported that 63 patients have recovered from the virus.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy