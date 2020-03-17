Five new buses for nurses

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says that five new buses have been purchased to transport nurses and will be handed over tomorrow (Wednesday, March 18).

This follows recent reports of discrimination towards nurses by public transportation operators in light of the threat of a coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak across the island.

Tufton said that the buses will provide critical transportation to central points.

“I know five is not enough for the country but it's a good start,” the minister said.

There are now 13 cases of confirmed Covid-19 in Jamaica.